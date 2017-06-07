Public Input Requested for MWCD Trails Plan

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) invites the public to share information regarding the opportunities for trails in and around the MWCD reservoirs as part of the development of a trail master plan in the 18-county District.

Join MWCD staff at one of the following meetings: June 6, 6pm – Atwood Lake Park Welcome Center 9500 Lakeview Drive Mineral City, Ohio 44656 June 6, 6pm.

Seneca Lake Park Activity Center 22172 Park Road Senecaville, Ohio 43780 June 8, 6pm.

Charles Mill Lake Park (Messerly Recreation Center) 1277A State Route 530 Mansfield, Ohio 44903 June 8, 6pm.

Tappan Lake Park Activity Center 84000 Mallarnee Road Deersville, Ohio 44693.

For questions regarding the trails meetings contact Nick Lautzenheiser at MWCD at 330-343-6647