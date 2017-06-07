MarkWest Prepares For Friday’s Emergency Drill

HARRISON COUNTY – Director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Eric Wilson appeared before the Harrison County Commissioners today to remind and invite the commissioners to Friday’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) emergency exercise.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with meetings taking place at 5 p.m. and it will be a large-scale drill involving various departments around the county to test their response in case of an emergency.

The drill will be held at the MarkWest Plant on Industrial Park Road in Cadiz with the 5 p.m. briefing being held at their office building across the street from the plant. The exercise is expected to last approximately three hours.

“As I told you before there is going to be a lot of different moving parts to it,” Wilson said. “We are going to have fire departments from Cadiz, New Athens, Hopedale and Harrisville along with ambulances.”

“We are going to simulate evacuation, we are going to be using Harrison County Public Transit for that as our plan calls for. We are going to be opening a Red Cross shelter as part of the exercise [and] the hospital is going to be receiving patients,” Wilson informed them. He added that Jefferson County’s communication 911 trailer will also be on hand. Also, Harrison County Sheriff, Joe Myers is bringing along the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association’s communication trailer, which he said was to assist with communications.

“It’s going to be a very, very large exercise,” Wilson said and invited the commissioners along to observe.