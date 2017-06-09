Custer Remembered Under Blue Skies, Filled With Songs

By JD LONG

(top photo): Attending to the canon Haas (left) and Barnett lead the boys in the firing. (middle photo/(front row): Rick Williams returned as Gen. George Armstrong Custer accompanied by his wife, Marlene and Mandal Haas. (back row): Larry Snyder, John Barnett, Dakota Rowe, Bo Tucker and Matt Keyser. (bottom photo): Steve and Lisa Ball.



NEW RUMLEY – Last Saturday under sunny blue skies New Rumley held another successful memorial of General George Armstrong Custer on the site of his birthplace in New Rumley.

After the opening festivities, which included the National Anthem and the flag raising by the Jewett VFW Post 3072, former Harrison County Commissioner, Bill Host spoke as master of ceremony.

And as always, the much anticipated firing of the canon next to the Custer Monument that shattered the air twice went off without a hitch. The first one, according to re-enactor, John Barnett of the 19th Ohio Light Artillery, said was only a half magazine loaded in the canon. The second one however, had a full load and shocked the airwaves when it went off. It was just a small example of what the soldiers had to endure during the battle as they stood near multiple canons, not just one as in this Custer Celebration Day.

Along with Mandal Haas MD bringing his canon, Barnett and company had some help as three youths from the Carrollton area were on hand, as well. Dakota Rowe, Bo Tucker and Matt Keyser, all 19 years of age each had their own responsibility with the cannon representing Company H, 98th Ohio Volunteer Infantry.

Larry Snyder had the job of loading the actual shell into the canon and Rowe’s job was to insert a friction timer and the actual firing of the gun while Tucker’s job was to clean the vent tube with Keyser assisting. Rowe is planning on entering the Army specializing in army intelligence this summer.

The second blast carried a full pound charge that could travel 1,600 yards, according to Barnett. He added that the canon was capable of hitting a barn at 800 yards, which required a team of seven members and five horses.

Following the usual meal and visiting the museum with all its artifacts the brilliance of Steve and Lisa Ball took over as they sung Civil War songs inside the church, with Steve adding his wit and anecdotes to each song.

Steve played on an “authentic vintage Martin guitar” and has studied the Civil War since he was 12 years old and it showed. Also on the program were Jim O’ Moore and Shirley Stewart. Moore, who was born and raised in Cincinnati has participated in reenactments for 30 years. Stewart is a retired operating room nurse and grew up in West Carrollton and has been a Civil War nurse and reenactor for over 20 years.

After Steve introduced his wife Lisa, as his “band” they opened up with Stephen Foster’s “Wait For The Wagon.” He said before the war began it was known as the “Old Union” or “Southern Wagon.”

Steve said when on the road he enjoys bragging about the state of Ohio noting that he and Lisa travel to about six to eight states per year. He then sung “Dixie” as it was first heard by President, Abraham Lincoln at the Republican National Convention. It was written by a Yankee but Steve warned the crowd not to tell that to a southerner.

“One thing you don’t want to do is go to Tennessee and tell some big Confederate reenactor that it was written by a Yankee, I learned that the hard way,” he said drawing a laugh.

Some songs were from years past he’s sung in that church like “Aura Lee,” which he said was popular for both the Union and Confederate soldiers, especially the cadets at West Point. The anecdote here was that in 1955 the song was changed to “Love Me Tender” and made famous by Elvis Presley.

Another popular story was the song, “Yellow Rose of Texas” written in honor of Emily West with the last verse dedicated to Gen. John Bell Hood who lost the Battle of Nashville.

A nice crowd nearly filled the church and was treated to one of the best and most popular songs, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” which was heard at the very end of the 1953 movie, Stalag 17.

Steve explained that the song was written by Patrick Gilmore as a request by his sister Annie. She wanted something special for her fiancé John O’ Rourke when he returned from the war.