Nora Mae Manbeck

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Nora Mae Erwin Manbeck, age 80, of Scio passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, from complications after surgery.

Born June 22, 1936 in Perry Twp. Carroll Co. she was a daughter of the late Roy Erwin and Mary Beckley Erwin. A Carrollton High School graduate, Nora worked at the Scio Pottery and Carriage Inn of Cadiz retiring in 2006. She was an excellent cook and baker who also enjoyed crocheting and cross word and word search puzzles.

Surviving are her sons Robert (Sandy) Manbeck of Scio and Christopher (Roxanne) Manbeck of Cadiz, grandchildren Joey, Jesse, Zach and Ginger, great grandchildren Bentley, Jaxson and Joel, a brother John Erwin of Scio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Manbeck on Feb. 15, 2004 and brothers Roy James Erwin, Lewis “Short” Erwin and Robert Erwin.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 7-9 p.m. and funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Bob Hooker officiating.