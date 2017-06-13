Ashley Nicole Bethel

Ashley Nicole Bethel, age 22, of Scio, tragically passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Carrollton on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Born May 19, 1995 in Dover she was the loving daughter of Roger Bethel and Jennifer Eckley Bethel of Scio. In 2013 she graduated from Harrison Central High School and the Harrison Career Center where she studied marketing. Growing up Ashley played on the Jewett Stingers softball team and in junior high she played on the Harrison Central volleyball and basketball teams. She was very independent and enjoyed listening to country music. But what she enjoyed the most was time spent with her family volunteering for the Scio Fire Department.

Surviving in addition to her parents, is the light of her life, her five month old son, Carter Allan McMillin, sisters Sara and Destiny Bethel, brother Zack (Chelsea) Eckley, foster brother and sister Reese and Reagan Beasley and paternal grandparents Leonard and Janet Bethel all of Scio; maternal grandmother Janet Eckley and an aunt Jamie Wilson both of Cadiz and an uncle Kenny Bethel of Scio; numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Mark Eckley.

Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Scio United Methodist Church, 117 Maple Ave, Scio with Pastor Deborah Kellar officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the church. Roger and Jennifer ask that memorial contributions be made to them at 91370 Kilgore Ridge Rd., Scio 43988 for Carter’s future.