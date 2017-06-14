Anna Louise Reed

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Anna Louise Reed, 78 of Cadiz, died Tuesday, June 13, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Dec. 7, 1938 in Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank Edgar and Rosetta Hython Strother.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Cadiz. She worked at several companies in Cadiz including: Cadiz License Bureau, Harcatus, National City Bank, Bingham Terrace, Harrison Community Center and she retired from the telephone company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Wilford Sydney Strother, Harry Thomas Strother and John Edgar Strother; and two sisters: Bessie Mae Smith and Rhoda Elizabeth Christian.

Surviving are her husband, David Wiliam Reed; three children: Kelly Reed and David (Kay) Reed of Cadiz and Todd ( Shelly ) Reed of St. Clairsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren; four sisters: Norma (Fred) Garner of Cleveland, Beverly Mason of Cadiz, Kay (George) Christian of Cadiz and Sara Banks of Steubenville; two brothers: William (Elvia) Strother of Maryland and Richard (Jeanette) Strother of Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other family members.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rudy Puskarich will officiate. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.