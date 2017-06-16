MWCD Reaches Out To Public For Trail Ideas

By JD LONG

DEERSVILLE – The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) is reaching out to the public within their footprint for feedback on their forthcoming trail designs.

Development Coordinator, Nick Lautzenheiser representing the MWCD at the Tappan Lake Park Activity Center last Thursday, spread out detailed maps on three tables where interested participants wrote up their ideas and concerns for what they wanted to see happen for the area’s trails.

The approximately dozen attendees poured over the maps expressing various interests and what seemed to prevail from the public was a need for paved paths, which Lautzenheiser acknowledged. He told everyone in the beginning not to concentrate on materials, cost and such but to give feedback on the trails themselves and what they wanted to see.

Lautzenheiser stated that ideas they absorb from the other meetings at Atwood, Seneca and Charles Mill would be taken back and put together to form a rough idea where it would be eventually posted on the MWCD website.

He said they hoped to have that information posted by the middle of July where more suggestions absorbed from the public would be taken in for final consideration.

“It all depends on resources and finance and we also understand that there’s a lot of areas we have no control over…we see ourselves as being an active partner in making those connections happen…Lautzenheiser said, referring to properties in between MWCD’s land. He said the long term goal was for connecting all of their “parks and lakes into the communities.”

He also said that nothing was restricted as possibilities, such as horse, ATV, biking and hiking trails as an example for obtaining feedback on future trails. In taking questions one pertained to funding where he said some construction and design was covered for this year, as well as for connecting Clendening and Piedmont Lakes with the Buckeye Trail.

One table of people gathered around their map suggested to have the abandoned railroad that runs from Freeport to Flushing converted to a bike path. Another from the same table preferred paved all-purpose paths.

One criticism to come out of the three tables of people, who all nodded in agreement, was that the current trails were poorly maintained. Other suggestions included looping the trails so people could come full circle, which they said was easier to get to their vehicles.

The last table had a gentleman who requested that a crossing path be created for the southern mid-section of Tappan Lake where the man said he had to travel down towards Deersville before returning back up to the other side of the lake that juts out. He said it was extremely inconvenient, which he said took him out of his way.

Another person stated that it would be a nice luxury to shop at different towns while using the trails to get there.

The one common theme, though, that seemed to run from table to table was paved trails, which they were all in agreement over.

Lautzenheiser opened the gathering by citing that the main answer received from people regarding what they want to see in the parks was trails. He said this led to the MWCD board members putting together a Master Trail Plan, which has been talked about in their regular monthly meetings held in New Philadelphia.