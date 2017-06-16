Wheeling-Lake Erie RR Files Suit Against Hopedale Village

By JD LONG

HOPEDALE – At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, Hopedale’s Village Solicitor, Jack Felgenhuer announced a lawsuit that was filed against the Village of Hopedale by Wheeling & Lake Erie (WLE) Railroad.

Felgenhuer stated that the issue is over a culvert the railroad says is damaged underneath the tracks that cross West Main Street, and state that it is the village’s responsibility to fix it. But he didn’t end it there as he stated that Mayor, Mike Pelegreen, Council Member, Ron Hawkins individually, as well as “John Doe numbers one through five” are also among the lawsuit filed.

“They filed for a temporary restraining order to restrain the village from interfering with their replacement of that culvert,” Felgenhuer explained stating that the suit was filed in the Southern District in the Eastern Division. He added that a federal judge already granted the railroad permission to replace 160 feet, “which the estimate came in at $40,100…”

Felgenhuer said that it was not the railroad’s estimate but a contractor and said that there were no specifications to the project when bid. He accused the people involved with the railroad of not knowing where a break is. He called the whole thing vague comparing it to going to the hospital with a broken finger and walking out with a cast up to your shoulder.

He said he’s been to the sight to inspect and there are no holes in the road calling the damage “alleged” and stating that he’s not aware of anyone in the village that knows for sure if there is any damage. Felgenhuer produced several photos sent in by WLE that shows the inside of a pipe after they sent a robot camera down inside.

Felgenhuer explained that he had been in contact with the railroad’s attorney and was under the impression that they were working towards a resolution then he was hit with the lawsuit.

“They could from what I have personally observed, they could access what is broke from their own…right-of-way,” he said as opposed to digging on village property, which is what they are doing at the moment. “But it’s too late now because a judge has already issued an order.”

“This railroad has showed nothing but disrespect for this village and the residents of this village since they started here,” Council Member, Larry Ward said as others chimed in with agreement. “And they haven’t improved anything…”

Felgenhuer recommended the village stick it out with the lawsuit and reminded council that according to Ohio Revised Code that “the railroad has to maintain their crossings and bridges and so forth.” He added that the village can order them to do so and if the railroad does not comply then the village could take them to court.

“Arguably, it’s theirs to replace anyhow,” and added that if the village were “entertaining” the idea of an ordinance to authorize the mayor and fiscal officer “whatever necessary action to defend against the lawsuit filed by Wheeling Lake Erie Railroad” as one avenue to take. He suggested council could also apply for grants to cover costs of such a lawsuit that village liability insurance does not cover.

When Council Member, Don Jochims asked if there were a possibility of working out a negotiation between the village and WLE, Pelegreen stated that they need to leave the matter up to the insurance lawyers and anyone else authorized. Felgenhuer reminded council that they were basically restrained from any involvement per the court order. He also added that since they only meet monthly it basically took away the opportunity to address the issue sooner.

Council eventually passed an emergency ordinance authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer to take action in the face of the lawsuit. Felgenhuer announced a hearing scheduled for June 19th in federal court in Columbus. A late call to WLE went unreturned.