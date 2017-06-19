Sefsick announces mailing of 2017 second half tax bills

Harrison County Treasurer Vicki Sefsick has announced the mailing of 2017 second half tax bills. Those owning properties within the boundaries of Harrison County should be receiving bills in their mail boxes within the next 14 days. If a taxpayer does not receive the expected real estate billing, please contact the treasurer’s office during regular business hours at (740) 942-8866. Those who paid the full-year taxes during first half collection will not receive a second bill.

Payment may be made by regular USPS mail, in person, through bank check or by credit or debit card. If a credit or debit card is used a convenience fee is applied. Treasurer Sefsick also reminds taxpayers of the 10-minute parking space (located near the west front corner of the Harrison County Courthouse) available while making payments within her office. The space is marked by signage and is convenient for those requiring handicap access to the courthouse. Deadline for payment is 4 p.m. on July 31, 2017.