Gas Leak Cuts Traffic On Country Club Road

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – A gas leak along Country Club Road Wednesday morning has cut off traffic in the vicinity of the Cadiz Country Club. The leak was caused by a village employee mowing grass, which the line was hidden and not properly marked, according to a village official. The line belongs to Columbia Gas and they are on the scene in an attempt to locate the shut off valve. Further details to come.