Bicycle Safety Day Saturday

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

SCIO – Saturday, June 24 at the Bakers IGA store in Scio, a Bicycle Safety Day will be held beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

Free bicycle helmets will be given to all participants that come with a bike, compliments of Kovarik Excavating.

Also, hot dogs and chips are going to be provided by Bakers as well.

Sponsors for the event are: Bakers IGA, Kovarik Excavating, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and local volunteer fire departments too.