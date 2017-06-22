Annie Pearl Stull

Annie Pearl Stull, a resident of Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston, formerly of Scio, who would have celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, passed away Tuesday, June 20, in Wheeling Hospital.

Born June 24, 1927 in Perry Twp, Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Howard E. Reigle and Dorothy Smith Reigle. Pearl was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church who enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing cards and was a talented cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Stull in August of 1982, they were married Dec. 13, 1944. She is also preceded by a brother Clarence Reigle.

Surviving are children Leroy (Chris) Stull of Scio, Dale Richard “Dick” (Sharon) Stull of Flushing and Joseph (Debra) Stull of Sherrodsville; eleven grandchildren, Wade, Tammy, David, Tracy, Marcie, Leroy, Raymond, Jason, Mike, Marc and Matt, twenty great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Methodist Church, c/o Jerry Valdinger, 36880 Gundy Ridge, Scio 43988.

