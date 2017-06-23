Ohio Valley Winery officially opens

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – After much delay, government hula-hoops and a ton of hard work, cork popping will now be heard from (131) East Market Street’s Ohio Valley Winery in Cadiz. And owners, Chuck and Jamie Miller couldn’t be happier as it was a total family project.

“We’re excited,” Chuck said from behind his self-made wooden counter top bar on the first day of business. “You have to have a passion for it, if you don’t then don’t even get involved.”

Chuck talked of delays that held up the opening for approximately a year and a half with announced opening dates repeatedly being pushed back. The biggest hurdle was when he found out that the 2014 specifications for the public restrooms he had followed, were no longer valid. After 2015 specifications in rebuilding and almost two years later, those restrooms are now twice the size and all up to standard.

The inside is stylish with burgundy walls that compliment a silver metal designed ceiling. The wood flooring gives the place a character to match the ceiling and walls that are dotted with a few photographs.

Along with Chuck and his wife Jamie and other relatives, son Christopher and daughter Bri also helped with Bri being the holdover where she will work inside the store along with Jamie.

“The kids have been wonderful,” Chuck said noting how he and Christopher labored over the ceiling that took a good bit of their time in the beginning. Jamie said Bri is the pastry chef in the family with plans for specially made cupcakes with a cream cheese frosting called a ganache.

The couple have many plans for down the road but right now plates of cheese and crackers are being offered to go along with a start of five different sweet wines: Liquid Gold (a green apple Riesling); Summer Days (strawberry and watermelon flavor); Summer Nights (Sangria with the flavoring of raspberry and peach); Just Peach (a chardonnay with flavors of peach and a little apricot) and Singin’ The Blues (a Pinot described as a “symphony of blueberry”).

Jamie said that in time all 18 varieties of their wines will be offered along with other foods like a pastry and coffee bar that is soon to come. But right now, along with the cheese and cracker plate, they also have a cheese trail bologna and crackers with bottled water also being offered. The sampling of wine is also offered for a very small fee, as well as a 10 percent discount when purchasing wine by the case.

Local entertainment is also planned but no specifics as of yet but the place is built for many possibilities in that area. The elongated seating area is marked with tables and chairs that hug the two walls but roomy enough to walk through.

Other sides of cheer patrons should expect to see are the popular paint and sip events and something Jamie calls, “Flight,” where trying all five wines gets you a free glass with the Ohio Valley Winery labeled in a sharp red print. The glasses are also for sale.

Chuck was pleased with the bottle labeling as well noting the work Christy Bloom (Bloom’s Printing in Dennison) put it to design their colorful labels.

Even though the wine juice is purchased from outside the personal touch and decision making is still being made at the store where the fermenting takes place. Jamie said they get to decide how the wine will taste and Chuck said proudly that everything is made by hand right down to corking the bottles with a hand-held machine.

Chuck grew up in a family of master carpenters, he said and learned everything from them as well as various jobs he’s had as electrician and carpentry. He even designed the hickory-topped bar to meet Jamie’s reach when she stands behind the bar, arm length and all for meeting the customer’s needs.

For now, beginning hours are: Noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday the hours are extended with a noon to 11 p.m. day. The Winery will be closed on Sundays.

To reach the Ohio Valley Winery, the public can call (740) 942-2333.