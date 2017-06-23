Veteran Brothers Who Served Celebrate Together

Left photo: Bill (left) with Bob in their military days. Below photo: With their Quilts of Valor, Bob Masters (left) and brother Bill after receiving their gifts at last month’s 90th birthday party held at the Schoenbrunn Inn and Conference Center where over 100 family and friends attended.

HARRISON COUNTY – It’s not very often two relatives enter the military at the same time and serve together but for twins, Bob and Bill Masters, that’s exactly what they did way back in 1945 when they entered that wartime era.

The war was already over and the draft plucked them away from their freedom and girlfriends, but so many before them who also sacrificed was not lost on them.

“They were heroes,” Bob said when speaking of the ones who served before him and died. Bob and Bill turned 18 in the spring of 1945 and served their time at different camps like Atterbury and a camp in Indiana before shipping overseas on a boat. And like many have attested to, those rides across the pond were not pleasant, as they tended to last nearly two weeks making many seasick, which Bill was one of them who succumbed to the bumpy ride to Europe.

Bill said they tried to separate them once when they tried making a clerk typist of him but that didn’t last so they both ended up as weather observers. The twin brothers, after spending some time in Belgium eventually found themselves stationed at Furth Army Base in Nuremberg before being released in 1946.

In the meantime Bob found himself inside the courtroom at the Palace of Justice one day and caught the Nuremberg crime trial with all its dramatics and infamous defendants in place. Bob said he was about 45 feet, or “half a basketball court” away from the defendants. He doesn’t remember much of what was said that day in court but exuded no sympathy to the Nazi war criminals. Along with civilians inside Courtroom 600 military personnel were awarded a pass and he took advantage of it that one time.

He wore a headset allowing for the appropriate translation and when asked what stood out to him after all these years was what he called intense hatred the Germans and the Russians had for each other. He also noted the intelligence of the German youth calling them “unusually bright kids.”

Bob said the Russians he encountered didn’t talk very much and said their uniforms had a wide range of dress; they were either dressed like they came out of a band box or just came off a farm, stiff and smelly. He remembers the devastation of Germany from the Allied bombings but impressed with the revitalization that took place with the aid of American dollars and felt right about it as opposed to leaving Europe as such.

“We don’t do that kind of thing we’re Americans,” he said proudly but also added that if it happened again and that same sacrifice was needed “I don’t know if we could do it again.”

While riding a train through the city of Hamburg Bill remembers how bombed out it was, which he said is what stands out to him when thinking back. He also remembers the beggars on the street.

“Those are sad things actually,” he recalled adding that the GI’s used to toss out carton or two of cigarettes as they were used to exchange things with. The people over there didn’t have those things and the cigarettes like chocolate, became a luxury. He said he even traded some cigarettes for a shortwave radio himself.

One job he did not like was going into the German homes and writing down, “U.S. property” signifying the house to be taken over to give American military officers a place to live. Bill lived inside the barracks on the base and said it was nice there. It was not all work though, as extracurricular activity allowed for sports competition where Bill participated in the track team running the 440 relay competitions in Munich.

“I came in third but should have finished first but the anchor man messed up,” he said with a chuckle. The military experience was okay for Bill with lots of buddies he got to know he said from his home in Tennessee. Bill actually made friends with one German prisoner and eventually went on a tour of Germany with his wife.

Bill came back from the war, graduated from Mt. Union College and worked for the Bowerston Shale Company and later for a Tennessee gas pipeline company where he settled. After college he taught chemistry for a year and said he nearly starved.

“It wasn’t a lot of money but we got by,” he said.

Recently, Bill and Bob were in Bowerston just last month to celebrate their 90th birthday together at the Schoenbrunn Inn and Conference Center, which was hosted by their children where Bill’s daughter Melissa said over100 family members and friends attended.

Topping off the night was Bonnie Davis from the Canton Ohio chapter from the Quilts of Valor Foundation who presented a Quilt of Valor to each of the men, according to Melissa. She said that the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission “is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing.”