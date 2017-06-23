Taylor Dowdle Scholarship Golf Outing Set For July 8

CADIZ – Saturday, July 8 will see the kickoff of another successful scholarship fundraiser for the Taylor Dowdle Scholarship awards with a golf outing at the Cadiz Country Club. The awards are handed out to several Harrison Hills graduating students each spring.

Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann said that the teams are basically filled with 22 foursomes. The shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. Hole sponsors are $50 per hole with availability still out there.Sponsors get their own personalized sign set at their particular hole. There is also a $10,000 hole in one opportunity on hole #11.

For any questions, please contact Mike Miller at: 740-942-3323. To donate, please contact Ryan McCann or Jennifer at: 740-942-9581.

Also, coming Sept. 16th, the 4th Annual Scholarship Run will be held as well with Polaris raffle tickets offered at $10 per ticket. The event is being held at the Pine Valley Sportsmans Club in Adena. The prize is a 2017 Polaris General 1000 EPS with the drawing taking place at 7 p.m. (winner need not be present).

There will also be a Chinese auction with dinner and entertainment. For tickets, please call: 740-491-0428.

It is $20 per bike and $10 per rider registration fees. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 11 a.m.

All proceeds to benefit the TJD Scholarship Fund (thetjdscholarshipfund.weebly.com).