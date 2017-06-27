Gloria Rose Horton

Gloria Rose Horton, 89, of Cadiz, died Thursday, June 22, at UPMC Mercy Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was born Dec. 16, 1927 in New Straitsville, Ohio a daughter of the late Morris B. and Goldie Farms Dishong.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her happiest times were those spent with her family. She worked as a clerk at the former Leeser’s Market in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Jack” Horton; a brother, Morris W. Dishong and four sisters: Goldie Barrett, Norma Raynard, Betty Hopkins and infant Ruth Dishong.

She is survived by her children: Elaine (Dr. Charles M., III) Montgomery of Thornville, Jack (Ellen) Horton of Grove City and Julie Horton of Cadiz; grandchildren: Shannon (Mike Frame) DaGrava, Joe (Jamie Peacock) DaGrava, Sarah (Chad Smith) Horton and Vicki (Sam Seelbach) Horton; a sister, Dorothy Henthorn of Cadiz; a number of beloved nieces and nephews.

At her request, no service will be held. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cadiz Food Pantry, P.O. Box 155, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.