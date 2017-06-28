Janet Marie Walters

Janet Marie Walters, 58, of Jewett, died Tuesday, June 27, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1958 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Jean White “Mamo” Howell of Jewett and the late Cloyd “Papo” Howell.

Janet was a former bank teller, mortgage broker, volleyball coach, co-owner of former Ja-Lin’s Bar & Grill and Carryout. Member of the Jewett United Methodist Church. She was an avid fisherman who loved gardening and the outdoors with a huge passion for fresh fallen snow.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandson Brody.

Surviving in addition to her mother, is her husband Roger D. Walters; two sons: Jeremy (Danielle) Walters of Tappan Lake and Josh Walters of Jewett; three grandchildren: Dylan, Daylee and Anistyn; three siblings: Linda (Dean) Ager of Jewett, Bob (Pam) Howell of Olathe, Kansas and Ken (Denise) Howell of Dillonvale, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Mark Statler officiating. The family will be gathering at Scio American Legion following the graveside service and invites everyone to join them.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to the Tony Teramana Cancer Center, 3204 Johnson Road, Steubenville, Ohio 43952.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.