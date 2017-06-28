Linda J. Hidey

Linda J. Hidey, age 69, formerly of Sherrodsville, died Monday morning, June 26 following a period of declining health in the Claymont Health and Rehabilitation Center at Uhrichsville where she had been a resident for 20 years.

She was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John “Jack” and Gladys Roby Brannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy J. Hidey, who died July 9, 2014.

She was a former member of the Bowerston First United Methodist Church and the Bowerston American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter James E. (Mary Vint) Hidey Jr. of Sherrodsville, Jason (Carry) Hidey of Malvern, O., and Mrs. Lorie (Sean) Geraghty of Pinellas Park, Florida, and nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Milo Baker officiating, with interment to follow. There are no calling hours scheduled, but the family will observe a private visitation in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. Memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.