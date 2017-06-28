Ralph O. “Red” Simmons

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Ralph O. “Red” Simmons, 97, of Bloomingdale, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 27, at Gables Care Center one day after his 97th birthday. Ralph was born June 26, 1920 in Broadacre, Ohio a son of the late Lee H. and Ruby Baker Simmons. Red graduated from Wayne High School in 1937 and prior to his death was one of the two oldest living graduates.

Upon graduation, he was employed as a machinist by Curtis Wright in Beaver, Pa., before moving back to his hometown where he was a partner with the Simmons Garage and the family owned lumber business. He retired from Wheeling-Pitt 80″ slab yard in 1982 and went on to be an associate with his son in Wayne Ridge Christmas Tree Farm.

Ralph was a longtime member of Bloomingdale United Methodist Church. Ralph was a proud mason and recently earned his 75 year membership pin. He was a 75-year member of Unionport Masonic Lodge #333 and a 75-year member of the Valley of Steubenville A.A.S.R.

In his younger days, he owned foxhounds and was a member of the Jefferson County Fox Chasers. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid gardener, and his flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. Ralph’s other hobbies included bird watching, customizing military rifles, making walking sticks from sycamore and corkscrew willow trees and the unique hobby of tree grafting.

Ralph married Beatrice Watson Simmons in 1942 and they shared 67 happy years before her passing in 2009. Ralph and Bea formed incredible long-lasting friendships with so many in the communities of Bloomingdale and Unionport. Every October they were part of the Apple Stirrin’ Team preparing for the annual festival in Unionport, which Ralph continued to enjoy until age 94. Last year, he was one of two grand marshals for the July 4th festivities in Bloomingdale, sharing the honor with his longtime friend and fellow classmate Mildred McCullough. This is a short summary of Ralph’s life. Most importantly, he will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, hardworking, ethical and honest man. The world lost a true gentleman on June 27, 2017. Preceding Ralph in death were his wife Beatrice “Bea” Watson Simmons; sister Helen Cusick and brother Raymond Simmons.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved son Bill (Pam) Simmons of Bloomingdale, Ohio; step granddaughter Heather (Ray) Brown of Southern Shores, N.C.; step grandson Clint Trushel of Wintersville, Ohio; step great grandson Noah Miller of Southern Shores, N.C.; sisters-in-law Alice Moore of Scio, Ohio and Dorothy Simmons of Bloomingdale, Ohio; brother-in-law Ed Cusick of Steubenville, Ohio; special niece Judy Galbraith of Bloomingdale, Ohio and numerous nephews and nieces.

Services were held at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville with Rev. Wilford Simeral officiating. Burial at Bloomingdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Ralph’s memory or make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Offer Condolences at www.shorac.com