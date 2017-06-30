Victory Seen In Eminent Domain Case

HARRISON COUNTY – The eminent domain case dating back more than a year in the Sunoco Pipeline, L.P. vs. Carol A. Teter, Trustee, et al case saw another decision handed down but one that could be a victory for Teter.

Sunoco’s pipeline they had wished to filter through the Teter property (along Ohio 151 in Harrison County) is part of the Mariner 2 East pipeline that ends near Philadelphia, Pa.

Four points of interest Teter’s attorney, Nicholas I. Andersen submitted to the Ohio Supreme Court he felt were the strongest arguments that the lower court got wrong, among those is petroleum and what exactly does it consist of. This, Proposition Law No. 1 is what the high court decided to hear.

John Lovejoy Teter’s partner felt this was a win for them and submitting four arguments was better than the numerous items that have already been argued in the lower courts and making it difficult to be thorough.

The Supreme Court decided to hear the first Law item submitted by Andersen of the four, which were titled: Propositions of Law. The first was petroleum and what exactly constitutes that element.

The second states that, “…the Ohio Constitution forbids Ohio courts from relying solely upon speculation and potential economic benefits to determine public use.” The third issue notes “necessity” which can’t be established “solely of a private entity that the property and the project will be ‘reasonably convenient and useful.’” The final issue presented deals with the right to a stay (in an appropriation action) for the private party, in this case, Teter.

Justices, Sharon L. Kennedy and Judith L. French voted to also hear Nos. II, III and IV. William M. O’Neill voted in favor of hearing Nos. II and III in addition to No. 1 (petroleum), and Terrence O’Donnell, Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine chose to dissent.

Lovejoy feels the petroleum issue is their strongest argument with the sticking point being whether propane and butane are petroleum, which the lower court ruled it was, in favor of Sunoco.

In his argument submitted to the high court, Andersen cited Ohio Revised Code: 1723 dating back to 1868 in a version of the statute that says in part: “authorized companies to incorporate for the purpose of transporting oils through tubing and pipes.”

Andersen emphasized that this is what the “General Assembly understood and intended the terms ‘oil’ and ‘petroleum’ to be synonymous and to mean the liquid substance that is naturally occurring in the Earth.” He also cited a 1903 decision by the same court (Langabaugh v Anderson), which also mentions oil, crude oil and petroleum “interchangeably.”

In addition, Dr. Paul H. Matter (chemical engineer/Ohio State University) considered an expert in the energy field, previously testified that, “neither ‘liquefied’ propane nor butane would fit any acceptable definition of ‘petroleum’ in the energy field.” Lovejoy was perplexed that Sunoco offered no rebuttal expert to Matter’s testimony, which he felt could possibly slam the door on the petroleum issue.

The high court’s explanation of why it believes this case is of “public or great general interest” involving “substantial constitutional questions” provided three points as follows: “This court’s unequivocal holding that the public use requirement (Article 1, Section 19, Ohio Constitution) is not satisfied by the potential economic benefits from an appropriation alone (cites, Norwood vs Horney)”

The second explanation states “the recent advances in the oil and gas extraction technology that have allowed for the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry in eastern Ohio,” And third, “the General Assembly’s passage of SB 315 (2012), which excludes, ‘finished product natural gas liquids’ pipelines from the public oversight of the Public Utility Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and the Ohio Power Sitting Board (OPSB), and thereby invites private pipeline companies to appropriate private property without the impact or necessity of the appropriation being determined by an accountable public agency.”

Lovejoy said there has been no timeline set for the presentation of oral arguments but was upbeat over the decision on what the Supreme Court decided to hear.