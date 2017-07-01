Nancy Lucille Richards

Nancy Lucille Richards, 67, of Hopedale passed Thursday, June 29, 2017 at UPMC, Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born August 18, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Jesse W. and Margaret Quintana Pettit.

She was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and a member of the Kapp Records recording group, The Eighth Day. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Aleja and Rosa Quintana; paternal grandparents, Willis and Mamie Pettit and maternal Aunt, Nancy Adams.

She is survived by her husband Clarence “Bill” Richards. 3 sons, Cecil Delloma II, of Middletown, Ohio, Brian Delloma of Fairmont, W.Va., and Chad Delloma of Grafton, W.Va.,. four grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, Ethan, Jaedyn. Three brothers: Jesse W. (Cathy) Pettit of Cadiz, Barry A. (Lynn) Pettit of Dallas, Georgia and Jeffrey Pettit (Mark) of Nashville, Tenn., and two sisters: Jennifer “Vickie” Pettit of Nashville, TN and Melinda Froehlich of LaVergne, Tenn.; and a special niece, Margie Green of Smyrna, Tenn.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 2 from 1-5 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Humane Society, c/o Joyce Brown, PO Box 404, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.