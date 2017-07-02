Michael A. Torchick

Michael A. Torchik, 74, of Cadiz, died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Hospice House, New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born August 30, 1942 in Harrison County, Ohio a son the late Mike Torchik and Irene Baker Torchik Gibas.

In 2014 Mike was honored with the Jewett Alumni Achievement and Humanitarian Award. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966, where in addition to other duties he was a member of the Honor Guard. Following discharge, he returned to Jewett, where he was instrumental in the founding of the Jewett Jaycees, and also served as town Marshall from 1969-1974. He was a member of the American Legion for the past 38 years.

Mike was involved in organizing and coaching a teenage boys baseball team for 6 years in Jewett. After a short absence, he returned to Jewett and coached Little League Baseball for 6 more years. He also coached Little League in Cadiz.

He was very active in 4-H and enjoyed counseling at 4-H Camp. Mike was a member of the Harrison County REACT Organization. He also served as director of the Harrison County International Mining and Manufacturing Festival for 8 years. He served as Safety Director for Consolidation Coal Company and with the Cadiz EMS for 23 years where he held many offices, including Vice President, President, Assistant Captain and Captain. He was honored numerous times for EMT of the Year. He served 2 years as Vice President and 2 years as President of the Harrison County EMS Association. He presently attended the Bethel United Methodist Church. He always, even through his illness, continued to serve God, Community and his Country.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Sally Lou Stark Torchik; a brother, John John Torchik; and 2 grandchildren: Belva and an infant grandson.

Surviving are 3 sons: Scott (Elisha) Torchik of New Philadelphia, Jay ( Jill) Turchik of West Virginia and Kenneth (Michelle) Torchik of Carrollton; 5 grandchildren: Evvan and Bryson Torchik of New Philadelphia, Heather (Randy) Baker of Carrollton, Jay Turchik of West Virginia and Ashely Torchik of Carrollton; a great grandson, Braelin Baker; a sister, Cheryl (Earl) Statzer of Largo, Florida; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Tami (Tom) Carter ; a companion, Dorothy Smith; and special friends, Bruce Kasarda, Chester and Sandi Carmen, Don Eberhart and Mike Nunner.

Friends may call Saturday, July 8, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Rodney Bowers will officiate. Military Honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion. Interment will be at Bethel Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

