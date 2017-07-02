E. Louise Hardin

The Lord called Louise home Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her home in Tippecanoe while sleeping peacefully.

E. Louise (Ferguson) Harding, was born in Londonderry Township

on the family farm June 7, 1933 to the late Bessie Rankin & Raymond Durwood Ferguson. Louise married Robert L Harding on September 8, 1951 and he died June 13, 2013. She resided in Freeport until her sickness.

They had 3 children who survive:

Robert Ken Harding, New Philadelphia, Diane ‘Bill’ Palmer, Tippecanoe, and

Vicky ‘Rick’ Archer of Mineral City. 7 grand-children and 10 great grand-children survive along with four sisters, Lucile Offutt, TX,

Zera Wills, MS, Elsie Morris, Summerfield, Judy ‘Roger’ Wehr, Barnesville,

a brother, Floyd ‘Jan’ Ferguson of Fredericktown. She had 23 nieces & nephews and many great nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death were: 2 sisters, Helen McNulty & Betty McMillen. A great granddaughter, Tommie Allyn Myers-Palmer, 3 brothers-in-law, Ray Offutt, Roy Wills & Lewis Morris.

Louise was a member of The Freeport Garden Club, Freeport & West Chester Senior Citizens. She played the piano at Smyrna U. Meth. Church & on occasion at the Nazarene Church near Tippecanoe. She also sang with Michelle Billie while she played, and enjoyed playing guitar with friends who played country & gospel songs. She even wrote a song.

Louise graduated from Madison High School, class of 1951

In her earlier years, Louise loved to travel with her family on summer vacations exploring other states. Later she enjoyed traveling with her sister & brother-in-law across the states also visiting family in the South. She enjoyed going on bus trips with her sisters or friends. She enjoyed many places, sites and attraction on the bus tours. Michelle Myers would take her shopping to local shops she hadn’t been to & they tried out new restaurants along the way.

It was Louise’s wishes there be no calling hours or funeral. Donations can be made in her memory to the Tuscarawas Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW,

New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Burial will be at Greenmount Union Cemetery, Freeport, OH.

An on-line guest book may be signed at www.bondfuneralhome.net