Manhunt Ends In Harrison County

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

By JD Long

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

HARRISON COUNTY – Another chase that began in Pennsylvania ending in Harrison County took place Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. But this time the charges were not merely drug related but attempted homicide among other things.

The ordeal began when Tyler Amos, 25, of Cochranton, Pa. and Brandy Rumbold of Elwood City, Pa. attempted to rob Cable Hardwoods in Lawrence, Pa. In the midst of his crime the owner showed up and was then surprised when Amos opened fire with his sawed off shotgun, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Trooper Dan Kesten of Troop D.

A third suspect, Donald McClain, 45 also of Elwood City is still on the run as of Monday afternoon.

Cadiz Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio Highway State Patrol (OHSP) troopers were all in on the pursuit, including a police plane and helicopter. The Cadiz K-9 unit was also involved, which helped track Amos across U.S. 22, just east of Hopedale where he was captured.

Two men were beaten at Cable Hardwoods and were treated at an area hospital.

Further details to come in our July 8th print edition.