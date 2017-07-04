Earl R. Smith
Earl R. Smith, 92 of Hopedale, died Monday, July 3, 2017 at Gable Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. He was born July 13, 1924 in New Holland, Ohio a son of the late George and Ivy Coy Smith. He was a retired coal miner having worked Y&O Nelms #2 Mine and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, the UMWA and VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ada Writesel Smith; his former wife, Betty Waller Smith; 2 sons: Richard and Mark Smith; 2 brothers, Marvin and George Smith and 2 sisters, Mary Jeffries and Ruby Williams. Surviving are 3 daughters: Linda (James) Kelley of Scio, Kay (Reed) Wilson and Jane (Walter) Lippian all of Palm Coast, Fla.; a stepson, Bill Richards of Hopedale; a stepdaughter, Renee McAfee of Hopedale; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 7-9 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Friday at 10:00 with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com .
