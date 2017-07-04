Marilyn E. Simmon

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Marilyn E. Simmon, age 75, of Scio passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Hennis Care Center, Dover after a brief illness.

Born March 5, 1942 in Akron she was a daughter of the late John S. Elliott and Delia Kisamore Elliott. Marilyn graduated from Coventry High School and attended the University of Akron. She was an animal lover who enjoyed caring for her flowers and was a scout leader for the Girl Scouts for 35 years.

Surviving are her sons Louis (Cheree) Simmon of Hollywood, CA and Leslie Michael Simmon of Akron, granddaughters Carmella and Sofia, a brother John (Sheila) Elliott of Cuyahoga Falls, a niece Melissa Dumas and a nephew John Elliott.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. with visitation two hours prior. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church, c/o Sandy Knowles, 11877 William Penn Blvd., Hartville, Ohio 44632.