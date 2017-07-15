August Healthy Life Workshop to focus on cardiovascular nutrition

Carol A. Teter, RN, BSN – Nurse Educator at Harrison Community Hospital will lead this program on good fats versus bad fats. The program will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 in the hospital cafeteria.

You will learn not only which fats at the healthiest, but how to be a wise shopper at your grocery store. With over 48,000 products from which to choose, excluding paper and plastics, to get the most from your shopping experience, you need to be informed. All companies want you to buy their products, and you can be easily mislead by deciding that attractive packaging equals nutrition – not so. Knowing how to read a food label is key to making good choices to help reduce your risk of heart and many other diseases.

Did you know that the heart is the hardest working muscle in the body, beating more than 3 billion times in a lifetime and pumping out 2,500 gallons of blood every day? It could be said that it runs a marathon each day. If you were running a marathon, wouldn’t you fuel up on nutritious food to produce the energy needed to complete that grueling 24 mile race? Most of us will never come close to training for and participating in a marathon, but it’s still important that we make healthy food choices that will nourish our hearts and other organs for peak performance.

There are many different types of fats from which we can choose. This program, “The Skinny on Fats”, will give you the information you need to make good choices. Some types of fats are good while others are bad. If you attended the July Workshop, the program focused on the health benefits of nuts. They contain either mono or polyunsaturated fats, both of which are healthy fats. These good fats can be found in a variety of foods and you will learn which ones.

Fruit, which contains no fats, can replace high-fat snack foods like chips, cookies and candy. In Tuft’s University Health & Nutrition Letter, “51 Healthy Foods you Can Say Yes To”, lists eight fruits. And unlike junk food, fruit contains many vitamins like A and C, and also fiber, which help us feel satisfied longer. To show the versatility of fruit, there will be a fruit snack tray featuring some unusual fruits to sample at the workshop.

These free, educational Healthy Life Workshops are held the first Thursday of each month in the Hospital’s Cafeteria and features physicians, nurses, dieticians, and other healthcare professionals covering a wide range of topics such as diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease and other health issues. Light refreshments are served and reservations are not necessary.