Sarah Elizabeth Beckett

Sarah Elizabeth Beckett, infant daughter of David Aaron Beckett and Carissa Lynn Mulinix passed away on Monday, May 29, after 1 hour and 21 minutes of life. Our beautiful angel was here for such a brief time, but will eternally live in our hearts.

Sarah was preceded in death by her grandfather Matthew Robinson; great great grandmother, Madeline Stuart Kaitz Stickling; great uncle David S. Strickling; and two cousins: Brian and Belinda.

She is survived in addition to her parents by grandparents: Brandi McConnell and Jeff Hawk, Donald Mulinix and Laura Beckett; great grandparents: Daphne and Orville Cunningham, Bentson and Nina Beckett, Luella McIntyre, Cathy Mulinix, Ed McIntyre and Donald Mulinix. Aunts and Uncles: Victoria, Matt, Donnie, Ashely, Braedon, Ty, Kadence, Shawn, Aqua,

Benjamin, Crystal, Rebecca and multiple great aunts and uncles and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate Sarah’s short life will be Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz with Rev. Tim Montieth and Mark Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from Noon until time of service at the church.

Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at clark-kirkland.com