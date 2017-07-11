Lois Thompson Conley

Lois Thompson Conley, 86, of Cadiz, died Friday, July 07, at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio. She was born Dec. 8, 1930 in Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late Carl Wayne and Edith Howell Thompson.

She was the retired owner/operator of the former Phoenix Restaurant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Leonard “Junie” Thompson; second husband Issac J. Conley; her daughter, Donna House; and her sister Dorothy Beaird.

Surviving is a daughter, Marcy (Bud) Carter of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Lisa Reynolds, Lenny House, Trey and Paige Dunlap; two great grandchildren, Joshua and Sydney; a great great granddaughter, Raelyn; a brother, Chester Thompson of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Paul Giffin will officiate.