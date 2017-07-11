Jerry Vaughn Stahl

Jerry Vaughn Stahl, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 22. Born in Jewett, Ohio, he was the son of the late Olin B. and Bertha Condo Stahl and husband of the late Vivian Dean Birney Stahl. Jerry was a 1950 graduate of Jewett High School. Mr. Stahl was of the Lutheran faith and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Marine Corp.

He was a lifelong member and very active in the Glasgow Area Department #584 of the Marine Corp League and a member of Austin Mason Lodge #847. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing and cooking his specialty, wild game.

Survivors include a daughter Cindy Albritten (James) of Glasgow; two sons Richard Stahl (Merl) of Glasgow and Jerry M. Stahl (Melanie) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren Jason Stahl, Jayme Holder, Danielle Stahl, Angela Radtke, Matthew Stahl and McKenna Stahl; four great grandchildren; a brother Dan Stahl of Canal Fulton, Ohio; a sister Sue Hauber of Jewett, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a son Thomas Stahl and a brother Richard Stahl.