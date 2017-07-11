Vernon “Barney” Simonson

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Vernon “Barney” Simonson, 93, of Cincinnati, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 11, at the Tri-County Extended Care Center in Fairfield,

Ohio. He was born November 10, 1923 in Gilbert, Minn., a son of the late Bert and Esther Hoefts Simonson.

Barney was a retired Superintendent of Maintenance at the Consolidation Coal Company Central Machine Shop near Cadiz. He was a member of Scott United Methodist Church, the Cadiz Lion’s Club, and the Cadiz Country Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Albright Simonson in 2010; two brothers, Charles and Morris Simonson and a sister, Olive Smith.

Surviving are a son, Craig (Mary) Simonson of Glendale, Ohio; a daughter, Carol (Patrick) Pigot of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Sean (Abby) Pigot of Helena, MT, Erik (Jenna) Simonson of Cincinnati, Kevin (Jamie) Simonson of West Chester, Ohio, and Amy (Ryan) Cooper of Glendale, Ohio; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Jim) Browning of Powell, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Cadiz Union Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Monteith officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison Central Boosters Club, c/o Rick Ferri, 614 Peppard Ave., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.