Gregory Roy Jones

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Gregory Roy Jones, 54, of Hopedale, formerly of Cadiz, died Wednesday at his home.

He was born May 19, 1963 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of Carol Frashure Jones and the late Roy Eugene Jones.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Susan Linda Jones.

Greg was a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz. He enjoyed camping and boating, and was an Aviation Mechanic for Republic Airlines in Minnesota and Northwest Airlines in Columbus.

Surviving are his mother, Carol Frashure Jones of Weirton; a brother, Rickey (Charlotte) Jones of Weirton; a niece, Hilary Jones of Columbus; a nephew, Lucas Jones of Cadiz; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.