Donald Kenneth Henderson

Donald Kenneth Henderson, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Saturday evening, July 8. He was born in Cadiz, Ohio on July 10, 1929, the son of the late Norman N. and Opal B. (Murray) Henderson.

Don served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he attended Wittenberg University, earning his B.S. in Education in 1954. While at Wittenberg, Don lettered in football, basketball and baseball and was named the 1954 Wittenberg Athlete of the Year. He earned his Masters of Education from The Ohio State University in 1958. Don’s teaching and coaching career for Roosevelt Junior High and Springfield North High Schools spanned the 35 years from 1954-1989. He was the first head basketball coach in Springfield North H.S. history, serving for 29 years and coached their baseball teams for 21 years.

Don loved the Panther community, the Springfield community, and the Ohio basketball and baseball communities. He touched the lives of countless students, athletes, educators, coaches, friends, and family, leaving a legacy of love and friendship. The world is a better place because of him.

Don’s service to the Springfield community included serving on the Springfield City Schools Board of Education, serving two terms, one as president. He was a member of the Springfield Optimist and Kiwanis Clubs. He was co-founder of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and continued to serve on their executive committee. Don was a dedicated member of High Street United Methodist Church where he served on numerous church committees.

He is survived by his two children, Jill Henderson Ault of Urbana, with whom he made his home and Don (Kim) Henderson of Xenia; three grandchildren, Matthew Ault, Heather Rae (Eric) Cameron and Casey William Henderson; and three great grandchildren, Madeline Ault, Patterson and Everett Cameron. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Mae (Teeter) Henderson on Jan.18, 2016; a granddaughter, Andrea Marie Ault in 2001; and his brother, William M. Henderson. A celebration of Don’s life was held on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, c/o 1880 Pinehurst Dr., Springfield, OH 45502.