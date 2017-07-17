Patricia Davis

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Patricia Davis, 71, of Wilmington, N.C. (formerly of Jewett) died suddenly in her home on July 2.

Born Sept. 8, 1945 in Martins Ferry, a daughter of Virgil and Janet Hennis of Jewett.

Patty was a wonderful caregiver and spent most of her working career taking care of others, whether in their homes or at a nursing facility.

She was preceded in death in addition to her father, by her husband Dorman, her granddaughter Sasha Wilson and an infant brother.

She is survived by her Daughter Shannon (Terry) Haynie of Wilmington, a son Aaron Bolton of Buckhannon, W.Va.; her Mother Janet Hennis, sisters – Sandy Hennis of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Jody of Jewett and two grandchildren, Sarah and AJ Bolton.

In keeping with her wishes there were no services, but private burial will follow at a later date at the convenience of the family in Belington, W.Va.