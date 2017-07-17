Freeport VFD to hold Fireman’s Fair

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

July 28 and 29, Freeport Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Fireman’s Fair: Friday schedule will include: Parade at 7 p.m. (line up at 6), Baby Contest crowning at 7:30 and “Lacey and Her Attitude Band” from 8-11.

The day on Saturday starts with a tractor cruise at 9 a.m. (registration at 8) and “Adam Calvert Band” from 7-10 p.m. Eat Stand opens both days at 5 p.m. Raffles, inflatables, combine simulator, Cottton candy, sno-cones, ice cream and games for the kids both nights.

Any questions or donations please contact Linda Fritter at (740) 758-5443, Ginger Cyrus at (740) 630-7307 or Jason Anderson at (740) 491-0801.