Wilma Marion Albaugh

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Wilma Marion Albaugh, age 93, of Scio passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston.

Born Feb. 15, 1924 in Mingo Junction she was a daughter of the late Ambrose and Lydia Pivarnik Kale. She graduated from Mingo Junction High School in 1942 and was a handle finisher at the Scio Pottery for 42 years, retiring in 1986.

Wilma was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482. She was Catholic by faith and an avid bingo player.

Preceding her in death is her husband Kenneth in 1978, her son Randall in 1970, a sister Val Shriver and brother and sister-in-law Marty and Jan Kale.

Surviving is her son Tom Albaugh and his wife Nettie of Loveland, CO, a granddaughter Lisa Albaugh of Columbus, great grandsons Brandon and Roderick and a brother Gregory Kale of Alliance.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Wendy’s Walk, 88050 Maple Rd., Jewett 43986.

www.kochfuneral.com