Anna Irene Dunlap

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Anna Irene Dunlap, a resident of the Cadiz area for 99 years, died Wednesday, July 19, at Akron General Medical Center.

She was born April 20, 1918 in Cadiz Township, Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Cecil Mae Fulton Bargar.

Mrs. Dunlap was a member of Rankin United Methodist Church. She spent a lifetime of activity on the family farm. An avid bowler, she retired from the sport at the age of 90. She enjoyed golf, gardening and her cats, and especially loved spending time with her sisters at Moorefield Square Dances. Irene also enjoyed the Mt. Vernon Social Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Dunlap in 1999; a granddaughter, Christy McKibben Mencer; a brother, Ralph Bargar; and three sisters, Nellie Rogers, Alta Barrett, and Mary Puskarich. Surviving are a son, Clifford (Jackie) Dunlap of Cadiz; three daughters, Gloria (James) Ruddick of Arlington, Va., Florence (Jay) McKibben of Cadiz and Carol (Blair) Heavilin of Freeport; eight grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Ruddick of Chesapeake, Va., Gayle Ruddick of Arlington, Va., Wade (Michelle) Dunlap of Dover, Todd (Jennifer) Dunlap of Cadiz, Josh McKibben and Hannah Mauk of Cadiz, Claire (Sam) Murral of Freeport, Stuart (Tara) Heavilin of Cadiz, and Wayne Heavilin and Hilary Crisan of Kent; and ten great grandchildren.

Friends may call Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Rankin United Methodist Church, US 22, west of Cadiz with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Rankin Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rankin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.