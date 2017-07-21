Jewett Meeting Leads To Warning, Other Notices

By JD LONG

JEWETT – Wednesday’s Jewett council meeting revealed several upcoming meeting dates and a notice that violations for people not updating and properly numbering their houses are to be cited beginning next Monday, the 24th of July.

Council Member, Dennis Hirschbach reminded council the issue had been discussed at their last meeting and requested an update on the matter. Village Employee, Charlie Harris stated that he only has a few to put up and Council Member, Rick Meneely, after suggesting they should just cite everyone since it’s already been discussed offered something else.

“Being we dropped the ball and let it go a year after we said we were going to cite them in 30 days [and] put it on the water bills and everything else, should we do a warning notice first or cite?” he asked council.

Police Chief, Ron Carter stated he wasn’t about to go around the village handing out warnings or citing residents.

“It’s been in the paper, put that in the paper [that] this will be their last warning,” Carter said. Meneely joked that the paper won’t be out before they get cited so it was determined to place the notice on this newspaper’s website this week and that it would be okay for Carter to begin citing people Monday, according to Village Solicitor, Jenna Hokes.

The discussion continued regarding junk cars and some with tarps on them and no plates, at least “no valid plates,” Meneely said but nothing further was discussed.

Carter opened the meeting with his bi-monthly report and informed council who might not have known that there had been an accident in the village involving a “village truck.”

“My policy for the police department is if one of us are in a wreck we go straight to the hospital for testing,” Carter explained and followed by recommending action the village could take. “I would recommend the village, we have all the supplies here. We have drug test kits, we have urine cups and we have breathalyzers.”

Carter suggested any village worker come to the office and be tested after any mishap in order to relieve the village of any liability issues, for example.

“If it’s one of us, the police department, we don’t do it ourselves we go to the hospital so we’re cleared that way,” Carter said. “There’s a lot more liability on the police department than there is the village.”

Hokes agreed that employees need tested and suggested Carter or another officer administer the testing, as opposed to the mayor for example, stating that it would not look “appropriate.”

Carter also made council aware of another incident involving a high-speed motorcycle chase that began in the village and ended in Hopedale without capture. He described the chase involving speeds of 60 to 100 mph where the individual was also seen doing a “wheelie.”

Carter said Jewett Police Officer, Jaimie Robertson began the pursuit with Carter joining via a radio patch, along with the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) in pursuit.

“Speeds were consistent between 50 and 80,” Carter said. “He came into Hopedale and accelerated to 100 mph and I terminated the pursuit immediately [and] nothing got damaged.” Carter feared a pursuit at that high rate of speed would place his and other officers in danger if continued, stating the reason for calling it off.

“It wasn’t worth one of us getting hurt,” Carter said.

Carter explained that the plate number was obtained and the rider is known to them. He stated that the owner called to report his motorcycle stolen two days after the pursuit took place, which drew a few chuckles from council members.

When asked if it was an out of state license, Carter replied that it was a local and “two days later he reported his motorcycle was stolen.” Carter said that is the only details he could release at this time considering the matter is still under investigation and should be “wrapped up within a week.” He added that once the investigation is over that felony three charges would be expected.

In other notes of interest, Clerk Treasurer, Linda Ager requested and received a resolution approval for two levy renewals coming up this November. One is a 4-mil levy for the street department and the second, a 1.66-mil, dealing with “current expenses.”

Also, Council Member, Dennis Hirschbach announced several meeting dates. One where he notified council that he was traveling to Columbus as a member of the Harrison County Community Improvement Corporation (HCCIC). The purpose he said, was to exchange ideas on how to improve the community, which will be held Aug. 15. He added that the HCCIC is handling expenses.

Two other meetings were also announced with one dealing with the power plant to be built outside Scio, which will be held at Cadiz’s Puskarich Library next Thursday (Aug. 27th) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The other meeting is being held at Capraro’s Restaurant next Wednesday (Aug. 26th) on the subject of trails. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.