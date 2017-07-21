Cadiz Chief Warns Of Phone Scam

CADIZ – The Cadiz Police Department has received information on a phone message scam that is telling you that you are eligible for an emergency medical package. A robotic phone call message is appearing to be placed from the Harrison community Hospital. I have spoken with Administration officials at the Hospital and they advised there are no solicitations of any kind from the Hospital asking for money or any kind of health package.

 
 
 

