Commissioners Approve LEPC Appointments, Talk Communications

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Eric Wilson presented to the Harrison County Commissioners at their Wednesday meeting, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) appointments for the commissioner’s approval, which they did.

Wilson said the appointments are for two years and required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the State Emergency Response Commissioners (SERC).

“The purpose of the LEPC is to review all matters that pertain to chemical activity in the county,” Wilson explained. “Any industry in the county that’s got certain hazardous materials at certain quantities are required to complete…a Tier 2 report.”

He continued by stating that his office and the “jurisdiction where they’re at” would receive a copy. Wilson explained that the state decides who are appointed, which includes the sheriff, “law enforcement officials,” transportation, hospital and EMS “as well as industry members.”

Wilson said the goal was to get “interested involved community members” to overview chemical activity use in the county, as well as compliance inspections by the EMA.

“We go out randomly to Tier 2 reporters [and] we verify that what they said they have is actually what they have on site,” Wilson said. When Commissioner, Paul Coffland asked if they would see funds as a result of this, Wilson said there would be.

“Correct, the state on average sends about $20,000 a year to Harrison County,” Wilson said. “That’s to help support all the operation of the LEPC and the EMA office.” He said he chooses to use those funds to “offset the cost” when training personnel in emergency management procedures.

Also, Wilson alerted the board regarding the Appalachian Regional Summit he recently attended that dealt with connectivity issues. He said the workshop was beneficial and attended by several local officials.

Two issues were discussed with one being broadband where he said two communities present were having issues with connectivity. The other issue was cellular communications, “which obviously we have both issues in Harrison County.”

Wilson described the different approaches from the representatives of North Carolina, Kentucky and Maryland for a solution to the problems where he felt suggestions from each community could be taken.

“…Every county’s issues are different than the county’s that were presented but what was nice was they talked not only about their successes, but what did not work for them and gave some strategies…to help to make some headway,” Wilson said.

Wilson offered an interesting note that was shared at the summit, and that being, “the large telecommunication’s companies are for profit and their decisions are driven by what’s going to be profitable.” And he noted that what was profitable isn’t always what’s best for its citizens of a particular community.

“And that’s where a lot of these municipalities are falling short because they’re trying to make the major telecommunication’s companies meet the needs and quite frankly they’re not going to be responsive if it’s not profitable,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he was given three minutes to present the needs of Harrison County to the Director of the FCC, Mignon Clyburn. He told the board cellular communication was stressed with examples of “many villages” that still cannot get a signal leading to various safety issues, among other things.

Landline communications was also discussed where “lengthy delays” in services occur causing other kinds of issues. A third issue Wilson discussed was business development and cellphone service was a part of that issue. He said Clyburn would be interested in knowing the impact from the economic loss caused by connectivity issues.

Also, Doug Crabtree of the Harrison County Engineer’s office presented two Road Use Maintenance Agreements (RUMA) between Harrison County and Ascent Resources. One was for use in Shortcreek Township requesting the use of Harrison 36. The second was for Harrison roads 20 and 33.

The two RUMA’s were previously tabled due to an inappropriate appendix, according to Crabtree. That problem was resoled and the commissioners approved those RUMA’s.