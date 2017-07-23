Harold “Babe” Erdos

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

Babe was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the Army from 1966-1969. He loved his family and the Lord. One of his greatest passions was representing working class people. He was an avid union member for 46 years and UMWA member for 43 years with Local Union 1304.

During his time with the United Mine Workers Babe served as a Labor Liason for the Union under 2 governors, a Union Rep on the Technical Advisory Committee of Ohio Coal Office, was a member of the Governor’s Board for Science Technology Committee, served on the Ohio Coal Board for 33 years, and was a former chairman of Governer’s Ohio Consumer Board. He sat as a member on the AFL-CIO Executive Board for 38 years.

Babe also served the town of Cadiz as Mayor and as a member of the town council. He was on the JTPA board for 10 years and was inducted into the Harrison County High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Terrence Ronald and his wife, Rita, Erdos. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sue

(Milliken) Erdos; 5 daughters: Tonya (Jim) Lalley of Springfield; Nichole (Andy)

Avery of Wilmington; Heather (Jay) Strong of Lexington, Va; Heidi (Sergey) Erdos of Charlotte, NC; and Shawnna (Joey) Miller of Swoope, Va; 11 grandchildren: Kristian, AJ, Rachel, and McKenzie Avery; Kole Fehling; Carlee and Caitlynn Hickman; Kaleb Martin; Jaycee Strong; Landon and Declan Lalley; 1 great grandchild: Rieleigh Avery; 1 brother: Lanny Erdos (Jean) of New Athens Ohio.

Friends may call Monday, 2-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Paul Giffin and Rod Kasler will

officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Martins Ferry Christian Church, 710 S.

Zane Highway, Martins Ferry, OH 43935. Online condolences may be made at

www.clark-kirkland.com.