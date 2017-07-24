Martha Anne McElhaney

Martha Anne McElhaney, aka Marty, aged 83, died Sunday July 16, in her Forest, Va., home after a long struggle with cancer. Marty was born Jan. 29, 1934 in Greensburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Sally and Matthew Hunter.

She was a 1954 graduate of Kent University, where she met the love of her life and her husband of 62 years, Leonard Berton McElhaney. Together they raised two children Kathryn Worley and David McElhaney.

Marty was an active member of Timberlake United Methodist Church, enriching lives of others through numerous charity projects. She was an avid sports fan, especially UVA basketball. She loved to cross stitch and baked wonderful Christmas Cookies!

She is survived by her sister Virginia Robertson and her husband Robbie of Las Vegas, Nev.; her brother William Hunter and his wife, Sally, of Brunswick, Ohio; her daughter Kathryn Worley and her husband, Michael, of Lynchburg, Va.; her son David McElhaney and his wife, Robin, of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her three precious grandsons Lysle McElhaney and his wife, Charity, Stephen McElhaney and his wife, Debbie and Adam McElhaney and his wife, Kristen.

In 2012 Marty was blessed with the title Gigi (Great Grandma). Two of her great grandchildren will greet her in heaven, Ainsley and Landon, twin daughters of Adam and Kristen. Gigi will be watching over her other great grandchildren from heaven; Greyson, the son of Stephen and Debbie; Cami, daughter of Lysle and Charity and Sutton, son of Adam and Kristen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families and a sister-in-law Martha McElhaney, of Tippecanoe, Ohio.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her brave battle these past eight months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Timberlake Methodist Church Columbarium Fund.

A celebration of Marty’s life was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with a reception in the Family Life Center following the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.