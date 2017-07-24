Meeting Dates Corrections

Harrison Power, LLC is developing a natural gas-fired combined cycle electric generating facility (Project) in the Harrison Industrial Park of Cadiz, Ohio. A certificate application is being prepared for the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) to demonstrate compliance with OPSB regulations. As part of the application process, Harrison Power, LLC held a first public information meeting on May 18, 2017 to inform stakeholders about plans for the facility and gather comments. Because the application will be filed more than 90 days after the initial public meeting, a second public meeting must be held, in accordance with the Ohio Administrative Code. The Project will generate approximately 1,027 MW of electricity, utilizing the most advanced class turbine technology in the industry. The Project will consist of two gas-fired, high efficiency combustion gas turbines with two heat recovery steam generators and two steam turbines.

Also, a Harrison County Trail Plan meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26th. The meeting will be held at Capraro’s Restaurant in Hopedale (135 East Main Street).

Working in partnership with the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, the Harrison County Commissioners and Office of Community and Economic Development are developing a visionary regional county-wide trail plan for hiking, bicyclling and horseback riding.

For more information, please contact Dan Rise at: drice@ohioeriecanal.org or 330-374-5657. This will be the final meeting of the Harrison County Trail Plan.