Veterans Office provides outreach to Freeport area Veterans

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Veterans Service Officer Jim Thompson will be at the Freeport Public Library on Tuesday Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak to Veterans, Veterans widows and any family member that have questions on Veterans benefits.

Veterans that would like to receive a Veterans I.D. card are asked to bring a copy of their discharge papers to show proof of service. If a Veteran or family member does not have a copy of their DD-214, one can be requested that day through the National Archives.

Healthcare, Nursing home care, replacement medals, Vietnam (Agent Orange)and Camp Lejuene (Water) as well as service connected injury information will be available.