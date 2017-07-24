in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Frances Lucille Knight passed away at the age of 100 on July 22, 2017 while in the care of The Pickering House, Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster Ohio.

Born on June 11, 1917, in Freeport Ohio she was a daughter of the late Everett E. and Lillian M. Shaw Moore.

On October 31, 1935, Frances married Floyd Knight, Sr. sharing in more than 70 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 29, 2006. Together the couple raised two fine sons, Russell Knight, Sr. and Kenneth Knight who gifted her with seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren and was adored for the wonderful, kind and caring woman she was.

A life-long Methodist, Frances lived her faith by devoting a life of service for others. She credited hard-work, her enthusiasm for travel, knowledge of current events, basketball and the Cleveland Indians for keeping her young at heart and sharp minded.

Recently celebrating her 100th birthday in the presence of many dear friends and family was a milestone she had looked forward to and enjoyed immensely.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her sons, Russell and Kenneth Knight; a grandson, Kenneth “K.C” Knight and a great-granddaughter, Victoria Knight.

The family will greet guests on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Burial next to her husband, Floyd, will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, 73360 Pleasant Grove Rd, Colerain, OH 43916.

Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be sent in her memory to The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster Ohio 43130.