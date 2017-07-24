Michael Wilson Morris

Michael Wilson Morris, 48, of Quincy, Michigan passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1968 in Steubenville, Ohio to Ralph Edson Morris Sr. and Ethel Elizabeth Flowers-Morris. Michael married Gayle Lentz on June 26, 1993, and she survives.

Mike will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was known for his very soft and gentle spirit and always being kind. Michael loved children, animals, the outdoors, and bowling with friends.

In addition to his wife, Gayle, Michael is survived by his father, Ralph of Florida; daughter, Jaime Omer-Vinson of Indiana; son, Michael (wife, Morgan Wood) Morris of Michigan; sister, Freda (husband, Norman) Chaney of Ohio; brother, Samuel (wife, Kristee) Morris of Florida, and five grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel; two brothers, Tom and Ed (Ralph Morris Jr.) and son, Jason.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, Michigan.

Memorial can be made to the family or Branch County Humane Society.