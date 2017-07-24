New Athens Bicentennial celebration

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

NEW ATHENS – On Aug. 11, the village of New Athens will kickoff its 200th birthday with three days of celebration. That Friday, the Franklin Museum will have a Dinner Dance and Tour.

Tickets are $14 and sold to the first 200 people (pre-sale tickets only, sold through Aug. 1). Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is served family style at 6 p.m. DJ Ronnie Beaird follows dinner (no ticket needed for dance only). Please feel free to bring a beverage of your choice.

August 12 at 10 a.m., a cemetery tour will be given by Dr. Scott Pendelton. There will then be a Ron Huffman Memorial Car Show located at the Franklin Museum on 187 North Main Street. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and closes at 12 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. (dash plaques to the first 50, People Choice and Mayor’s Choice). DJ Ronnie Beaird will again perform with door prizes and 50/50; a concession stand will be available.

Other attractions for the day are horse drawn wagon rides through town and for the New Athens United Methodist Church a quilt show all day and community tea from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Two 1860s style baseball games (sponsored by New Horizon Animal Hospital) will be on display as well. The first beginning at 12 p.m. will be the Lady Diamonds vs Local Team from New Athens. The second game will begin at 2 p.m. featuring the Ohio Village Muffins vs Local Team from New Athens. Full concession stand offered at the ball field by the New Athens VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Chicken dinners will be served 4 p.m. at the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department until gone. At 7 p.m. the Shuman Band will play at the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department. There will be a light concession stand available and feel free to bring a beverage of your choice.

August 13 will be fireworks at dusk (sponsored by New Athens Village and Athens Township). Old fashioned church services will be offered at the United Methodist Church at 9:30 p.m. Feel free to dress to the era.