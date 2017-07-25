Harrison Central Alumni Association prepares for reunion

The Harrison Central Alumni Association is preparing for their annual Alumni Reunion Celebration & Dinner, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Alumni classes between 2000 and 2012 will have the opportunity to reconnect with their friends, family, and teachers at the Cadiz Country Club.

The event will include cocktail hour, a silent auction, dinner, and dancing. The ticket price includes dinner and two complimentary drinks.

The Harrison Central Alumni Association (HCAA) was formed in 2016. Their mission is to create a lifelong and worldwide community of alumni. They hope to increase awareness, pride, participation, volunteer involvement, and philanthropic commitment to the Harrison Hills City School District and strengthening ties to the Harrison County Community.

“HCAA is committed to building and maintaining a network of alumni. To do this, we are seeking updated contact information from our alums,” said Jacqui Knight, president of the association.

In order to support the organization’s functions and events, they are asking for yearly dues payment of $5. To pay membership dues and to purchase reunion tickets, visit hcalumniassociation.com .

All proceeds benefiting HCAA, a 501(c) 7 organization.