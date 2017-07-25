Tipecanoe announces annual Homecoming Festival

TIPPECANOE – The Washington Township VFD & EMS is sponsoring their annual Homecoming Festival, Aug. 5. Many activities are planned including a parade with prizes to be awarded. Parade begins at 6:30 and line up at south end of town begins at 5:30 p.m.

Kiddie and senior pedal tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. and serving begins at 11 a.m.

There will be a raffle stand, games, flea market and craft tables plus delicious chicken and fish.

Breakfast will be served at the Tippecanoe United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Afternoon and evening entertainment will be provided by Paul Reynolds.

For more information, call (740) 658-3779 or (740) 491-0163.