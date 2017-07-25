Tipecanoe announces annual Homecoming Festival

in Area News Events Featured by — July 25, 2017 at 11:27 am | 2 comments

 

Babies running for 2017 Tippecanoe VFD Penny a Vote Baby Contest. They are: three-month old Stryker Bailey, daughter of Cheyenne Cyrus & Tanner Bailey; 19-month old Cheyenne Hadden, daughter of Brittany Watson & Cory Hadden.

TIPPECANOE – The Washington Township VFD & EMS is sponsoring their annual Homecoming Festival, Aug. 5. Many activities are planned including a parade with prizes to be awarded. Parade begins at 6:30 and line up at south end of town begins at 5:30 p.m.

Kiddie and senior pedal tractor pull begins at 1 p.m. and serving begins at 11 a.m.

There will be a raffle stand, games, flea market and craft tables plus delicious chicken and fish.

Breakfast will be served at the Tippecanoe United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Afternoon and evening entertainment will be provided by Paul Reynolds.

For more information, call (740) 658-3779 or (740) 491-0163.

 
 
 

2 Comments

 
  1. Doug Crabtree
    2017-07-25
    13:57:37

    Look great Thanks

     
  2. Doug Crabtree
    2017-07-25
    17:12:54

    just one correction

    Stryker is a boy. Please correct for print

     
 

