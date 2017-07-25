Scio readies for 83rd Annual Fall Festival

Harrison News Herald

83rd Annual Scio Fall Festival , August 9-12, “GOING ONCE, GOING TWICE, SOLD! REMEMBERING THE SCIO SALE BARN”

SCIO – The 83rd Annual Scio Fall Festival sponsored by the Scio Volunteer Fire Department and Scio American Legion Post #482 will be held Aug.9-12 in Downtown Scio. This year the Festival will highlight several special events. UEO Buckeye will be sponsoring a Fireworks display scheduled for Saturday, August 12th at 10:00pm. This year’s festival parade Grand Marshals will be Dick and Jody Snyder of the Scio Sale Barn. Highlighting the Musical Entertainment will be an appearance by The Yankee Gray Band, Redneck Romeos and Moonlyterz.

As always the Festival kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9 with local talent Shay Bonnell at 5 p.m. at the Main Stage. The Hugo’s Jam Session will provide entertainment at the East End Stage at 5 p.m. The Midway opening at 5 p.m featuring one price rides. Flower and Garden Show registration will begin at 5 p.m to 8 p.m. in the Purviance Exhibition Hall. Opening Ceremonies will begin at the Main Stage at 6 p.m. The 25th Annual Scio Fall Festival One Mile Fun Run at 6:15 p.m. and the 33rd Annual Scio Fall Festival 5K Run at 7 p.m. Both races start at the R.J. Spiker Fire Hall. Karaoke Contest music provided by D.J. Jeff Drown will start at 8 p.m. at the Main Stage for contestants 14 and over.

Thursday’s activities start with the Flower Exhibition and Business Window Judging at 10 a.m. Midway will open at 5 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition featuring J-S, Cadiz Biddy, Young Buckeyes, Harrison Central Jr. & Sr. High School squads’ starts at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage. At 7 p.m. will be the Kid’s Karaoke Contest taking place on the East End Stage for ages 2-12 and wrapping up the evening will be “The Yankee Gray Band”, playing Classic and Current Country Music, at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Friday’s Grand Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. The parade will include fire equipment, floats, tractors, horses and a wide variety of entries. Marching bands will include, the Conotton Valley Rocket Marching Band. Harrison Central Marching Husky Band, and marching for the 10th year Jewett-Scio Marching Viking Alumni Band. Redneck Romeos, Classic and Modern Country will take the Main Stage after the Parade. Lifeshare Blood Mobile will be at the East End of the Festival from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; please donate if you can. The Commemorative Mug Auction by Bill Host will start at the Main Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s full day of activities will start with the 32nd Annual Scio Show and Shine Car Show on the Eastport Field across from Baker’s IGA and the Harrison County Conotton Creek Swap Meet and Flea Market at the Veterans Covered Bridge. The 22nd Annual Arm Wrestling Tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. across from Circle K. Ride matinee will start with one-price rides from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Great Conotton Creek Duck Race sponsored by the Scio Dining Fork Ruitans will begin at 2 p.m. on Eastport Street. Main Stage entertainment starts at 1 p.m. with the 2nd Annual Pet Show at the Main Stage. At 2 p.m. local talent Mikayla Dulkoski will take the Main Stage. At 3 p.m., Zatta’s Pizza Eating Contest, New Talent, The Bobby Smith Band, playing “Oldies but Goodies” at 4 p.m. and the New Town Cloggers at 5 p.m. Evening entertainment includes a Teen Dance & Dance Contest with Scotty B at the East End Stage at 7 p.m., The Festival’s Jr. Prince, Princess and Queen crowning will begin at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage with the Merchant’s Drawing at 8 p.m Classic Rock & Country, Oldies by the “Moonlyterz” Main Stage at 7 p.m. The Festival will end with a bang from the fireworks display sponsored by UEO Buckeye at 10 p.m.

Other attractions include bingo every night at 7 p.m. Conotton Creek Woodworks Wood Carver, Dan Kidd, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Purviance Exhibition Hall. The Purivance Exhibition Hall will also be having the Scio Garden Club Flower and Garden Show. Come view the History of Scio and Scio Pottery Memorabilia at the Scio Museum and Historical Display Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Also the Scio Fall Festival Bazaar & Vendor Show will be held at the R.J. Spiker Fire Hall Wednesday & Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

For more Festival Information, please call (740) 945-0260